Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,477,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 198,086 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

