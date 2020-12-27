Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dec 27th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

