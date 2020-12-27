MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

MGNX opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Comments


