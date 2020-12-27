Maecenas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $128,762.22 and $59.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00044910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00297043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.75 or 0.02145613 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.