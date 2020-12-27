MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$119,842.56 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,825,820.40.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00.

MAG traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$23.88. 109,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -116.49. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$26.29.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

