MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.18.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.12 and a 200 day moving average of $515.06.
In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
