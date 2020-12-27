MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.18.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.12 and a 200 day moving average of $515.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

