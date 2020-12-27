Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $224,123.15 and $5,883.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00401174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.01392463 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.