Midas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,464.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Midas coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00010366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $5,464.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00140010 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

