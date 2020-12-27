Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.