Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,393.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.23 or 0.00089830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $16,393.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 96,331 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

