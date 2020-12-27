Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $5,000.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00051496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00631808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00326708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00085755 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 160,517 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

