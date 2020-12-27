Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $128.76 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,412,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit