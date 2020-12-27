Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $128.76 Average PT from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,412,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.