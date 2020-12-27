MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.43. Approximately 3,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

