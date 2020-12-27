Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

