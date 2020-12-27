Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit