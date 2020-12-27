MoonSwap Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,224.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00476141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,458,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,431,482 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

