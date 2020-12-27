MoonSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,381.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00495269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,393,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,366,762 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

