Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00045259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00297843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.02138656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.