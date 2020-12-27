Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

