Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

