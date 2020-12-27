Nano Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $149.10 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.23 or 0.02555678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00488674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.01294829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00598295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00254850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars.

