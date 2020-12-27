National Bank Financial Lowers Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$32.50

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) alerts:

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$33.85 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5137956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,940.62.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.