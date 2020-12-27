National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $40.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

