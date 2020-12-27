Neblio (NEBL) One Day Volume Hits $329,504.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Neblio has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $329,504.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00023993 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,259,583 coins and its circulating supply is 16,812,249 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

