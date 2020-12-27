Nestree 1-Day Volume Tops $385,775.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market cap of $6.42 million and $385,775.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.46 or 1.00045244 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

