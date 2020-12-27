Netrum Market Capitalization Reaches $50,015.56 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 69% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market cap of $50,015.56 and $264.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000258 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

