NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.