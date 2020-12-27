NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Shares of NBSE opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.
