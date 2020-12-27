New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) & Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Financial Survey

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -18.08% -17.84% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

New Age Metals has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.87 $11.59 million $0.20 41.25

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Age Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.09%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats New Age Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

