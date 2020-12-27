New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NJR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. 149,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

