NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) versus Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Financial Analysis

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NorthWestern and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.28 $202.12 million $3.42 16.55 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NorthWestern and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 3 0 2.75 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

