NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $176.53.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
