NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $176.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

