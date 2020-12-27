NOW (NYSE:DNOW) versus Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Head to Head Review

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOW and Superior Drilling Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW $2.95 billion 0.25 -$97.00 million $0.23 29.78 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.77 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -14.21

Superior Drilling Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOW. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of NOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NOW and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW 0 1 3 0 2.75 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

NOW presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Profitability

This table compares NOW and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW -26.92% -5.78% -4.00% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Volatility and Risk

NOW has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOW beats Superior Drilling Products on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOW

NOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names. It provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. The company also offers machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, and blowers and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

