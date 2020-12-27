NPCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,368.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. NPCoin has a market cap of $430,223.90 and $1,368.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

