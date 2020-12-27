Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.83 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00506771 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022077 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010431 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.