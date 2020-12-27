Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Approximately 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

About Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT)

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit