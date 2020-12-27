Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Approximately 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

