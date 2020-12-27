ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 25.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OGS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. 64,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

