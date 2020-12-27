Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

ORMP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 198,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,986. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.