Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

