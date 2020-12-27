Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $177.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.20 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $717.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $681.49 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.