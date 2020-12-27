Own (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.02179787 BTC.

Own Profile

CHX is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for Own is owndata.network . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

