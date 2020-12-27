Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.