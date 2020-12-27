Paloma Partners Management Co Has $220,000 Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,809 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 10,948.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

