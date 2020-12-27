Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $225,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 528,670 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.