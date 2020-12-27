Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $230,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

