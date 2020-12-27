Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 11,219 Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

GBLI opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $400.66 million, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $152.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

