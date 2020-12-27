Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $216,000 Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 48.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

TA stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

