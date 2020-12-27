Pamp Network (PAMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $111,053.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $7,168.29 and $111,053.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

