Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

