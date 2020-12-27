Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

PGRE stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

