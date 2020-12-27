Patron Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $988,124.45 and approximately $14,941.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. During the last week, Patron has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00635820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00155403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00328711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057379 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

