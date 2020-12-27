Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,001 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 158.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

